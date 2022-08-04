AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

T stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

