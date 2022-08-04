Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 110.75 ($1.36). 128,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 264,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.25 ($1.38).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £198.83 million and a PE ratio of 321.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Augmentum Fintech news, insider Neil England purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($28,672.96). In other Augmentum Fintech news, insider William Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £17,250 ($21,137.12). Also, insider Neil England bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($28,672.96). In the last three months, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,000.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

