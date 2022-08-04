Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,532 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $218.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.11 and its 200 day moving average is $203.83.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

