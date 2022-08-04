Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $3.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.
Autohome Stock Down 2.7 %
Autohome stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 652,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,210. Autohome has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.
About Autohome
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
