Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $3.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Autohome Stock Down 2.7 %

Autohome stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 652,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,210. Autohome has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

About Autohome

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Autohome by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

