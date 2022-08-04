Autoliv (ALV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Autoliv (NYSE: ALV):

8/2/2022 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $94.00.

7/11/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Autoliv Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE ALV traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,431. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

