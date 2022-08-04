Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,323. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. Avantor has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

