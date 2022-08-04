Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.54.

Avantor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 89,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,323. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. Avantor has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Avantor by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

