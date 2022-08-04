Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.67 on Monday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $8,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.