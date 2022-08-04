Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Raised to $150.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CAR stock opened at $180.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.66. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $4.46. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 525.54% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

