Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Avista Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AVA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 634,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,100. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Avista by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

