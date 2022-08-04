Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.43. 53,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,565. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

