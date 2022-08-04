Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS traded up $5.87 on Thursday, hitting $78.57. 1,021,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,819. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $83.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,598,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Axcelis Technologies

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

