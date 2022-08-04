AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.
AxoGen Stock Performance
Shares of AXGN traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 3,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,222. The firm has a market cap of $447.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.14. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.
Institutional Trading of AxoGen
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AxoGen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AxoGen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
Featured Articles
