AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 3,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,222. The firm has a market cap of $447.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.14. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AxoGen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AxoGen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AxoGen

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.