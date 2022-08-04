Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 2,782 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,782 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $90,864,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

FRC opened at $162.94 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

