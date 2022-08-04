Balentine LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $562,481,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE FIS opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.09. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $135.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.