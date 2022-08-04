Balentine LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.6 %

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.