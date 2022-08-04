Balentine LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Booking by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,966.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,944.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,151.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,587.45.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.