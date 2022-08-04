Balentine LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

