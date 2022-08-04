Balentine LLC Invests $490,000 in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 19.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

About Nielsen

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

