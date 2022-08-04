Balentine LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,468,000 after buying an additional 729,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,364,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,272,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,414,000 after buying an additional 242,120 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $463,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 83,374 shares of company stock worth $3,049,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KDP opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

