Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,145,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 884,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,388,000 after acquiring an additional 807,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $20,212,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

