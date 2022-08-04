Balentine LLC Purchases New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $343.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

