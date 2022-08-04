Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.99) to €3.00 ($3.09) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.78.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

