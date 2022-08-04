Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 10,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Target were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.18. 77,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,174. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

