Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 3,975 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $455.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.