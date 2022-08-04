Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.86. 247,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,922. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

