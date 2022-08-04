Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,500. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.85. 47,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.72. The firm has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.15, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

