Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 11,825 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.25. 36,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,009. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

