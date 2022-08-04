Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

