Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,263 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 3.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $86,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.23. 30,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,257. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

