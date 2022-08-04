Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,029 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $423.03. 47,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,026. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.91. The company has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

