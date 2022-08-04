Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 18,433 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368,211. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

