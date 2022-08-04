Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,800 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.96. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

