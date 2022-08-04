Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,486 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $297,284,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.13. 160,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

