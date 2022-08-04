Barclays Boosts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $24.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTEN. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 165,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,706. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,666 shares of company stock worth $8,050,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

