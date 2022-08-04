Barclays Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $54.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,974,628. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

