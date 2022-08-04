Barclays Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $12.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UAA. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after buying an additional 200,607 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

