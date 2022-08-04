Barclays Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $685.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $630.00 to $685.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.71.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $590.21. 32,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $547.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.82. The company has a market cap of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,994 shares of company stock valued at $23,135,570. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.