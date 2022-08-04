Barclays Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) to Equal Weight

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JTKWY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($61.27) to GBX 3,900 ($47.79) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,413 ($17.31) to GBX 1,427 ($17.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of JTKWY stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

