Barclays Raises Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target to GBX 90

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.00. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 57.86 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 82.40 ($1.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.54.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

