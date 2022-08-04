Barclays Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $535.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $470.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.47. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $531.03.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

