Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.
Barrett Business Services Stock Performance
BBSI stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.42. 1,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,041. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on BBSI. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.