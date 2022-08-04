Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.42. 1,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,041. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BBSI. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

