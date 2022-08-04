BASIC Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. BASIC has a market cap of $15.33 million and approximately $412,169.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,908.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00128040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00031999 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

