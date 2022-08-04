Bean Cash (BITB) Hits Market Capitalization of $404,896.26

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $404,896.26 and $67.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Bean Cash Profile
Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,875,566,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bean Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.