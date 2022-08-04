Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.28-11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.75 billion to $18.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.62 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.28-$11.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.88.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BDX stock traded up $7.58 on Thursday, hitting $252.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

