Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.28-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.75 billion-$18.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.63 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.28-11.35 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $7.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.51. 1,806,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,118,000 after buying an additional 198,435 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

