Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $356.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

