Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.17. 209,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,043. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Insider Activity at Belden

Institutional Trading of Belden

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 96.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

