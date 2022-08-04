Bella Protocol Trading Down 9.1% This Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $40.01 million and $17.94 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,503.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00128795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

BEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

