Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

Shares of BNFT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 235,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,956. The company has a market cap of $250.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BNFT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Benefitfocus

Institutional Trading of Benefitfocus

In other news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $319,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,376.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

